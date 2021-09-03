$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.21 billion to $19.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $5,189,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,978,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 154,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 551,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 443,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $231,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

