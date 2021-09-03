$4.95 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,233.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,857 shares of company stock worth $1,516,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,582. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.