$4.95 EPS Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,233.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,857 shares of company stock worth $1,516,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,582. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

