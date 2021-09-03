40,000 Shares in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 640,241 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Mustang Bio by 7.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mustang Bio by 89.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBIO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mustang Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

