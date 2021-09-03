4,052 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,052 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Target by 20.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Target by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,042,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,648,000 after buying an additional 97,293 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $245.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.