41,666 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,231,000. Brown University acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,784,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

OWL stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

