452 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 452 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $670.69. 24,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $669.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $622.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.66. The company has a market cap of $319.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.85.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

