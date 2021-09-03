4,522 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,950 shares of company stock worth $13,589,675 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $182.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

