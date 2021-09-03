4,627 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

