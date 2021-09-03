$499.20 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report sales of $499.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.30 million to $501.00 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $419.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

JBT stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.35. The stock had a trading volume of 174,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,412. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

