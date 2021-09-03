5,108 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 31.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 29.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.