5,871 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Premier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Premier by 12.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Premier by 47.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 28.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.