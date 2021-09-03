82,705 Shares in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vy Global Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VYGG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.74. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,237. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

