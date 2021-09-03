8,434 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.09. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

