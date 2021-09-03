86,736 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,736 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 519,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 68.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

