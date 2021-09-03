8,844 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF opened at $69.30 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

