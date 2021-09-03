$9.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings of $9.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.63 and the lowest is $8.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $8.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $54.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $61.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $44.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $53.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $675.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $606.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.