$9.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings of $9.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.63 and the lowest is $8.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $8.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $54.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $61.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $44.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $53.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $675.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $606.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

