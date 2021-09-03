910 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Purchased by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 910 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $154.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

