9,130 Shares in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Monopar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNPR opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.11. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNPR shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

