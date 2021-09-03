965 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after purchasing an additional 506,232 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,583,372 shares of company stock valued at $152,182,246. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.