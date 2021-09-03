AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,680.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and last traded at GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24), with a volume of 102088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £366.48 million and a P/E ratio of 126.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,966.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,072.60.

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

