Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

