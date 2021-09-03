AceD Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $244,106.97 and $12,576.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

