ACG Wealth Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $311.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.