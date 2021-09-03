ACG Wealth Has $293,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $384.95 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

