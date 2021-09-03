ACG Wealth Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of DUK opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

