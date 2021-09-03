ACG Wealth Lowers Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 147,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 77,115 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,845,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 51,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.83. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

