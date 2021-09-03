ACG Wealth Makes New $168,000 Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 10.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 5.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 22.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $14.99 on Friday. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.