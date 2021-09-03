Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,076 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $228,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

ED stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

