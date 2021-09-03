Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 689 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $213.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

