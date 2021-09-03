Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $153,173.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,023.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 773,294 shares of company stock worth $90,567,855. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.71. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

