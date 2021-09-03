Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,666,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,112,000 after purchasing an additional 99,021 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

