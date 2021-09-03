Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,429 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $265.23 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average of $227.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.