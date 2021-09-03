Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

KHC stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

