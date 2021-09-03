Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 12,764 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,258,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $388.37 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.86 and its 200 day moving average is $345.81. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

