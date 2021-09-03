AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 753,155 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 746,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after buying an additional 567,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.