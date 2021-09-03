Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.
ATGE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,800. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85.
In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
