Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

ATGE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,800. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

