ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Update

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. Analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

