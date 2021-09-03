Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 35,569 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,302,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 62.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $14.29 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

