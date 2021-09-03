Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

Shares of GRMN opened at $175.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

