Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

