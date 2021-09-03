Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 74,449 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 11.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 404.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

