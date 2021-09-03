Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,702 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 625,304 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.