Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Affimed stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $695.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.68. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

