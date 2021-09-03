Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 5,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,210,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.68.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Affimed by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Affimed by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Affimed by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

