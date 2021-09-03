Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $78.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Truist lifted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Affirm from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 245,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

