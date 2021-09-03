Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Affirm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $98.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

