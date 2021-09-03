Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agenus were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $6.17 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

