AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives $8.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGFMF. Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AGFMF stock remained flat at $$5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

