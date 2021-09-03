AI Doctor 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,586.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $50,586.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AIDOC is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

