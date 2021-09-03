AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AIBRF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

AIB Group stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

